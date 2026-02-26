A charity beer campaign rolled out across pubs during the Remembrance Day period has raised almost £3,000 for veterans’ charity Help for Heroes.
The autumn Hero IPA campaign, led by Alf Turner Butchers and Stonegate Group, ran nationwide in Craft Union and Publican Partnerships pubs, with every pint raising funds.
A total of 588 casks were sold during the promotion, equating to more than 41,000 pints of Hero IPA enjoyed across the estate. Proceeds from sales raised £2,940 to support wounded, injured and sick veterans and their families through Help for Heroes.
The limited-edition cask ale was brewed exclusively by Tongham-based Hogs Back Brewery and combined a traditional cask offering with a charitable focus aimed at engaging pub operators and local communities.
During the campaign, teams from Alf Turner and Hogs Back Brewery visited participating pubs to meet operators and customers, while social media activity helped boost awareness and increase footfall.
The initiative concluded with a cheque presentation at Hogs Back Brewery to Mark Elliott, chief advocacy ambassador and a founding member of Help for Heroes, attended by representatives from across the partnership.
Paul Turner, managing director of Alf Turner, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the response to The Hero IPA across the Stonegate and Craft Union pubs during the Remembrance Day period. To see £2,940 raised for Help for Heroes through something as simple as enjoying a pint is a powerful reminder of how our industry can come together to support those who have served.
“On behalf of everyone at Alf Turner, I’d like to thank the teams behind the bar and the customers who helped make this contribution possible.”
Miles Chesterman, managing director of Hogs Back Brewery, added: “It’s fantastic to see the campaign deliver both strong engagement and meaningful funds for Help for Heroes. Hero IPA is first and foremost a high-quality, expertly brewed cask ale — full of character, balance and consistency — so it stands on its own merits at the bar.
“The fact it also supports such an important cause makes every pint poured even more meaningful for our team and for the communities we serve.”
Lucy Barker, operations director of Craft Union Pubs, said: “This charity cask campaign reflects Craft Union’s focus on being at the heart of our local communities. Our pubs are proud to support initiatives that bring people together for a good cause, and the response, as always, from our operators and customers has been heart-warming.”
The campaign builds on Alf Turner’s long-standing partnership with Help for Heroes, which has now raised more than £323,000 for the charity.
Organisers said the initiative demonstrated how pubs and the wider on-trade sector can play a role in supporting the armed forces community through local engagement and fundraising.
