A family-run sandwich business based is expanding into the local events scene with the launch of a new catering trailer.
Their new trailer, Daisy, will serve their popular hand-prepared sandwiches, along with homemade cakes and savouries, cold drinks and snacks. All sandwiches are made to order using high-quality, fresh ingredients and locally baked bread.
All allergens and dietary requirements are catered for. Lizzie, who is gluten- and dairy-intolerant, said she has seen first-hand how difficult it can be to find suitable options at events.
As part of the new venture, they will support The Meath Epilepsy Charity, which provides care in the Godalming area and has supported people living with epilepsy for more than 130 years. More information is available at www.meath.org.uk.
Daisy will appear at local events including ChoirBlast, the Godalming Spring Fair and Blackmoor Apple Day.
The trailer is also available for private events and parties. For bookings, call 07786 616221 or email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.