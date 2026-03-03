Bohunt School in West Sussex has been highlighted in the latest edition of the Good Schools Guide for providing what reviewers called “an independent-level education for free.” The independent review, which is not paid for by schools, praised Bohunt for its teaching, extracurricular provision, and pastoral care.
The guide described Bohunt as “a big school in every way: including expectations, ambition and heart.” Students were noted for being polite, confident, and proud of their school, while parents commended the quality of teaching, the supportive environment, and the range of opportunities offered. Lessons across the curriculum were described as strong, with particular mention of innovative approaches in languages and support for pupils of all abilities.
Reviewers also highlighted the school’s extracurricular activities, which include more than 70 clubs and trips abroad to destinations such as Canada, Greenland, and the Himalayas. Pastoral care was singled out for its inclusivity, with support for SEND and EAL students, anti-bullying measures, and a focus on student wellbeing. Bohunt’s sixth form was praised for offering broad curriculum choices and preparing students for university, with around 70 per cent progressing to Russell Group institutions. Sport, music, drama, and the arts were also noted for their high standards.
Headteacher Randall Jull said: “We are delighted by this independent recognition from The Good Schools Guide. It celebrates the extraordinary dedication of our staff and the ambition, resilience, and curiosity of our students.
“Alongside the record GCSE and A-Level outcomes this summer, the other external validation from reviews such at The Times ParentPower League Tables, and the overwhelmingly positive community perception, it validates that at Bohunt, we are passionate about providing life-changing opportunities and ensuring every young person can enjoy, respect, and achieve. This review is a testament to the heart of our school – its community, ethos, and the culture of high expectations we hold for every student.”
