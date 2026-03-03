Reviewers also highlighted the school’s extracurricular activities, which include more than 70 clubs and trips abroad to destinations such as Canada, Greenland, and the Himalayas. Pastoral care was singled out for its inclusivity, with support for SEND and EAL students, anti-bullying measures, and a focus on student wellbeing. Bohunt’s sixth form was praised for offering broad curriculum choices and preparing students for university, with around 70 per cent progressing to Russell Group institutions. Sport, music, drama, and the arts were also noted for their high standards.