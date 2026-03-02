More than £2,000 has been raised for local charities thanks to three classical coffee concerts at St Bartholomew’s Church in Haslemere this February.
The concerts showcased exceptional musical talent. The Duo Ekes, on violin and piano, performed Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 to great acclaim. The Elmore Quartet brought Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 12 to life, while solo pianist Ashley Fripp delivered Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit, enhanced by readings from the original poem.
Belinda Pope, trustee of the Hunter Centre, said: “Sums like this raised through fundraising allow us to continue to deliver our services and offer support to those living with dementia and their carers.”
Rose Parry, Chair of Haslemere Hospital League of Friends, added: “We know how hard you work to arrange such an occasion. We are truly grateful to be the recipients of Haslemere Concerts’ generosity.”
Will Todd, composer and ambassador for the Cheryl King Trust, said: “The children kept concentration really well. They were surprised by how much they enjoyed it – a real result.”
Stephen Dennison, Chairman of Haslemere Concerts, said: “We are delighted that through the generosity of our audiences so much has been raised for local good causes. It is a key part of our charitable mission to provide the very best classical music here in Haslemere.”
The concerts not only offered an enriching musical experience but also highlighted the community’s generosity, proving that culture and charity can come together beautifully in support of local causes. Funds like these help local families access vital support and opportunities they might otherwise miss.
