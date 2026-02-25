Baron Stawell was born, an only child, in 1757 to Henry Bilson Legge, a one-time chancellor of the exchequer. Baron Stawell was the last ranger of Alice Holt and Woolmer Forest. He was very rich. Although his family home was in Hinton Ampner, he spent much time at Alice Holt Lodge until, in 1811, the government abolished the post of ranger, whereupon he retired in high dudgeon to his other house at Marelands. The old lodge was torn down and replaced with the more modest lodge that stands in Alice Holt to this day.