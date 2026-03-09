Matt Hill, director of Birdworld, said: “Seeing families return in such great numbers this Half-Term has been fantastic, and it’s been a real joy to see so many happy faces around the Park. The busy week also gave us a chance to learn a lot - from what’s working brilliantly to where we can improve. At one point we even ran out of parking spaces, which is a good problem to have, and it just means we can make sure everything runs even more smoothly in time for Easter.”