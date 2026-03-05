Pupils and staff at St Ives School celebrated World Book Day in spectacular style this week, with the entire school dressing up as their favourite literary characters.
From classic storybook heroes to modern favourites, the day was designed to celebrate a love of reading and inspire pupils to explore new stories and authors.
Pupils took part in a range of book-themed activities including storytelling sessions, reading challenges and classroom discussions about their favourite books and characters.
Headteacher Kay Goldsworthy, or shall we say The Queen of Hearts said: "World Book Day is always a highlight of the school year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to celebrate their love of stories and to see how books can spark imagination, creativity and curiosity."
