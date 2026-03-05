Hampshire’s roads have taken a battering this winter, with relentless rain and freeze–thaw cycles leaving potholes appearing faster than crews can fill them.
The county needs £600 million to bring roads up to a high standard, yet this year’s highways budget is only £60 million. Cllr Debbie Curnow-Ford said that rising social care and education costs, along with government funding cuts, mean there is simply not enough money to fix every pothole immediately.
To tackle the crisis, Cllr Curnow-Ford is urging residents to join the council’s “pothole patrol” — but in a very specific way. Residents are asked to report potholes via Hampshire County Council’s website, include photos, and update existing reports if conditions worsen, rather than submitting duplicates.
She warns that venting on social media does nothing to fix roads and describes it as “engaging self-entitled anger” that only distracts from the real work.
The councillor has felt the problem personally. A pothole outside her Bramshott home caused £455 damage to her car tyre, and she says that experience fuels her determination.
“I’m on a mission to tackle these roads, but I need residents to help, not hinder,” she said.
Extra crews, patching machines, and a dedicated flooding team are working across the county, prioritising A- and B-roads. Volunteers like Mike and Martin are acting as “pothole eyes,” checking roads, taking photos, and updating reports.
Martin said: “Potholes are causing real damage to cars and cyclists, so accurate reports are vital.”
Michael added: “The danger is long-term damage to suspension and brakes. If you spot one, take a photo and report it properly — it really helps.”
Cllr Curnow-Ford stressed that temporary repairs are often unavoidable in wet or cold weather, and permanent fixes take much longer. She also warned that rural roads may be lower priority than major routes, but all reports are logged and assessed.
“If a pothole worsens or becomes hazardous, send me the enquiry number and photos — I will take it up with the Highways team,” she said.
