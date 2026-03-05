The wait is finally over for Haslemere shoppers as Waitrose is back. The store reopened its West Street branch on Thursday, March 5, following a seven-week, multi-million pound refurbishment. The closure left the local traders about lost footfall during the store’s absence from the high street, especially during the January/February slump.
But traders and residents alike can rejoice now that the store is back. The supermarket will mark its 17th anniversary in May, and the transformation brings modernised service counters, including a dry-aged beef section, continental meats stand and sushi counter.
The refurbishment has brought visible changes to the store layout. The bakery area has been expanded, and a new “Food Lovers’ hub” at the front aims to make shopping more interactive, with recipe ideas and digital displays for inspiration. The wine section has also been enlarged.
Operational changes are designed to improve service: electronic shelf-edge labels allow staff — known as Partners — to spend more time assisting customers, while new refrigeration units improve energy efficiency. The store also now handles collection of John Lewis and Waitrose Entertaining orders, and offers home delivery via Deliveroo. On reopening day, early shoppers were offered free tote bags and had the chance to sample products at tasting stations.
Branch Manager Katherine Batey, who leads a team of 79 Partners, said: “We thank our customers for their patience during the closure. We are delighted to welcome everyone back and look forward to showing them the new features and even more great food to enjoy.”
The reopening is part of Waitrose’s £1bn nationwide investment programme, which includes refurbishments, new concept stores and expanded distribution facilities. While the closure briefly disrupted local shopping routines, the upgraded store is now set to reinforce Waitrose’s role as a key draw for the Haslemere community.
Comments
