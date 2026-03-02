Work is now under way on the next stage of restoring Haslemere signal box, with volunteers beginning to decorate the offices above the booking hall ahead of their opening as a railway memorabilia museum.
The project forms part of a wider effort by the Haslemere Signal Box Trust to restore and operate the historic signal box as a working museum, alongside a dedicated railway memorabilia museum and memorial garden.
The Trust has thanked the Friends of Haslemere Signal Box for their continued support, describing it as essential to helping progress the long-term restoration plans and bring new life to the landmark building.
Special thanks have also been extended to Brewers in Haslemere for donating paint for the redecoration, as well as to Joe Poulter for carrying out plastering repairs and Michael Thayre of Haslemere Decorators for providing professional support.
Over the past year, the project has benefited from the backing of a wide range of individuals and organisations. Supporters include Couchman Hanson, Phil Bates, Spencer Marsh, David O’Brien, Bill Black, Network Rail, South Western Railway, Hills to Harbour Community Rail Partnership, the Community Rail Network, Middleton Press, Mike Lamport, the Permanent Way Institute, Sunville Rail, Dave Newman, Rod Sharp, Jon Hite and TeamBA. The Trust said it apologised if anyone had been inadvertently missed.
In addition, many local residents have donated items of railway memorabilia, which will be displayed in the museum once it opens to the public.
With restoration work now actively under way and additional costs being incurred, trustees have agreed it is the right time to introduce a formal membership scheme. This will run alongside the existing Friends group and will be launched later this year as part of a redesigned website, with further details shared in due course
