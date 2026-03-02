The fate of our village fetes lies in the balance. Now Wrecclesham Fete has been cancelled and the Binsted one is on the line.
As with Hale Carnival and Rowledge Fayre, neither of which will run this year, the problem is a lack of volunteers, the increasing complexity of regulations and the growing expense of putting on an event.
According to Matthew Arrowsmith, former chair of Binsted Fete committee. “There is also a bit of a fear culture.
“People are worried about being sued if they do something wrong, but that is why we have insurance.”
He said that he felt there was a tendency for people to do nothing out of this fear and as a result events were being cancelled.
“We also need more volunteers. People don’t appreciate exactly what goes on behind the scenes and what help is needed. They say they can help but then aren’t available when you need them.”
Matthew and the rest of the Binsted team are holding a meeting on Friday (March 6) in Binsted Pavilion at 7.30pm in a last-ditch attempt to keep the fete alive this year. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to go along.
Julie Gaut, outgoing chair of Wrecclesham Fete committee, endorsed many of Matthew’s views.
She said: “The fete has been run by five women for the past four or five years and now demands in our personal lives are having to take priority. We have been asking for help but no-one has come forward either to help with preparation or on the day.”
Preparation does not mean simply planning which stalls will be where and then setting up. Planning starts early and has become increasingly complex so is best shared among several people.
Julie said: “There is so much to do now which I understand as there are legal requirements but there are a lot of hoops to jump through. We have public liability insurance but all our stallholders have to have it, along with employee insurance to cover volunteers.
“Local school children used to have stalls, but now they can’t as they’d need insurance. If anything happens and they don’t have it, we are liable. So we have had to tell people that they can’t come.”
She added that in the past she had been able to ring Waverley Borough Council for help with all the legal requirements but this had become more difficult.
“We would like more support from the council. They gave us a grant which covered our insurance but there is so much more than that.”
A spokesperson for Waverley said: “The green spaces team have a dedicated officer who is able to support and offer advice regarding events on green spaces.
“In respect of events on private land, the environmental health food and safety team are happy to advise on health and safety requirements and the licensing team are happy to advise on temporary event notices and alcohol licensing requirements.
“Ultimately, the responsibility is always that of the event organiser, but we are happy to advise.”
