A suspected drug dealer has been remanded in custody following a failed getaway in Liphook.
Two police officers on patrol in Victoria Way late on Friday, February 20, stopped a vehicle that appeared to be trying to evade them.
The driver failed a roadside drugs swipe while officers found several wraps of suspected Class A and B drugs after searching the man and his vehicle.
Isaac Caetano was due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates on Friday having been charged with possession to supply and driving without the correct licence or insurance.
His case was adjourned at the defence’s request with the 30-year-old of Marine Parade, Worthing, being remanded in custody ahead of a rearranged appearance at the same court early next week.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.