A green dream is close to being realised at an historic estate near Liphook as a planning decision has left bosses feeling energised.
Carbon emissions could be slashed to zero across the sprawling Hollycombe estate as plans for a solar farm and associated infrastructure have been approved.
The scheme put forward by Ropemaker Properties Ltd includes 978 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels on land north of the Hatch Farm complex on the estate.
A substation building, energy centre building and step-down transformer at Hollycombe House are planned along with underground cabling.
The system is expected to generate a minimum of 856 MWh annually with renewable power from the scheme being fed to buildings around the estate.
The scheme was unanimously approved when it came before the South Downs National Park Authority during a meeting in Midhurst last week.
Members of the SDNPA Planning Committee were impressed with the scheme’s green credentials with Vicky Colwell, planning officer, recommending approval.
She said: “There’s not enough roof space across the estate to enable fully net zero so further solar panels are proposed, like these before you.
“This site (at Hatch Farm) was selected following careful consideration of the wider estate and it makes use of the existing topography.
“There shouldn’t be adverse visual impacts from public vantage points, but would be glimpsed from private residential properties, with the nearest being 120 metres away from the array.”
While Milland Parish Council did not object to the scheme, there was some opposition with locals raising concerns about access and construction traffic coming through Wheatsheaf Enclosure to the site.
Molly McLane, representing the agents, told the hearing that the impact of the Solar PV scheme would be mitigated by the planting of new trees and native hedgerows.
She added: “This scheme provide 100 per cent renewable energy.”
