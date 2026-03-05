The Haslemere Players are thrilled to bring Roald Dahl’s beloved classic to life in their end-of-March production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Catch this irresistible, upbeat musical at Haslemere Hall from Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29, March, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday to sweeten the deal.
Follow kind-hearted Charlie Bucket as he tours the world’s most famous chocolate factory. And don’t forget Willy Wonka, the cheeky Oompa-Loompas, and the star-studded cast including Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee – you’ll be in for a treat.
To win two tickets to the opening night on Wednesday 25, March? Just email your answer to the question “Who wrote the original story of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory?” to [email protected], including your full name, email, and phone number. Make sure to put “Charlie and Chocolate Factory Competition” in the subject line. Deadline for entry is March 19.
Don’t miss your chance to unwrap the magic, taste the adventure, and enjoy a truly sweet night out. Tickets are also available to book at www.haslemerehall.co.uk or by calling 01428 642161. Consider this your golden ticket!
