Haslemere Town Council has confirmed a series of significant grants from its Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) pot, supporting local youth, families, and community services.
The 1st Hindhead Scout Hut will receive £17,087 to fund essential upgrades. The building, more than a century old, will see improvements in energy efficiency, ensuring it remains a welcoming space for young people. Demand for Scouting in the area has surged, with the group now drawing members from Bordon, Fernhurst, and Haslemere. Plans are also in place to expand the programme, including the addition of a Squirrel section for the youngest recruits. The Haslemere Scout Group is oversubscribed, underlining the importance of local youth provision in Hindhead and Beacon Hill.
A major £100,000 NCIL award will support the refurbishment and expansion of the former school building into the Link Community Hub, set to open in May 2026. The hub will house dedicated counselling rooms, providing a permanent home for Crossways Counselling and Citizens Advice. The project also prioritises accessibility and sustainability, being located on a bus route, close to key services, and including bike racks for visitors.
Haslemere Town Council is also backing a feasibility study for a step-free active travel bridge linking Tesco on Wey Hill with The Herons Leisure Centre on Kings Road. The proposal has strong community support and is matched with funding from Waverley Borough Council.
Meanwhile, Town Meadow is set for a £130,000 playground overhaul. As the town centre’s only recreation ground, the new play area represents a major investment for local families and visitors. Work is already underway, and the site will remain closed until mid-April, weather permitting. Residents are urged to follow on-site signage and take care around the work area.
The combined projects are set to deliver tangible benefits across the town: safer walking routes, expanded youth facilities, modernised community spaces, and improved recreational options — all aimed at meeting the growing needs of Haslemere residents.
