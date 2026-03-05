The 1st Hindhead Scout Hut will receive £17,087 to fund essential upgrades. The building, more than a century old, will see improvements in energy efficiency, ensuring it remains a welcoming space for young people. Demand for Scouting in the area has surged, with the group now drawing members from Bordon, Fernhurst, and Haslemere. Plans are also in place to expand the programme, including the addition of a Squirrel section for the youngest recruits. The Haslemere Scout Group is oversubscribed, underlining the importance of local youth provision in Hindhead and Beacon Hill.