Where possible, the Council draws on income and reserves to cover costs, with the remainder funded through the council tax precept. This year, the precept totals £549,000, meaning a typical household will pay £67.55 – just over £10 more than last year, or less than £1 a month – still below the national average.
Most of the increase reflects the Council’s new responsibilities for maintaining recently acquired land from Waverley. Officials say these investments will directly benefit the community, ensuring green spaces are well looked after and enhancing the town’s environment for residents now and in the future.
