Young quizzers are buzzing with excitement as the history boys and girls of Farnham Heath End School are set for another European adventure.
But they need a helping hand from Herald readers after booking their place in Germany where they’ll represent Farnham and the South East on the world stage.
The FHES History Bowl team are wurst-ing with pride after securing their place at the forthcoming European Academic Championships in Berlin.
The school entered three teams into the International History Bowl of London, a buzzer-based academic quiz competition with very challenging questions.
It was the fourth successive year the school has competed with FHES facing off against some of the UK’s most prestigious schools and colleges at The City of London School.
But they did Farnham proud with FHES now set to represent the town and South East on the international stage against schools from across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East in the May 29 to 31 showpiece.
“What makes these results even more remarkable is that FHES was the only state school competing in the tournament,” said the school’s head of history, Jonathan Boulton.
“Our students demonstrated exceptional knowledge, teamwork, and determination, holding their own against schools with far greater resources.”
While all four teams had superb showings, the Junior Varsity group got the most quizzical with a 100 per cent 6-0 win record to retain the title they won back in February at Trinity School. Mostyn Burton was also top of the class, winning the separate individual History Bee competition.
The school finished runners-up in last year’s History Bowl in Vienna in proof they could compete and success at the highest international level.
Anyone who would like to donate towards the team’s travel and accommodation costs should look for ‘Heath End Berlin’ on www.gofundme.com
