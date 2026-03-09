Preparations for this year’s Farnham in Bloom are starting to blossom thanks to the efforts of local volunteers.
Over two mornings, around 40 people turned out to help fill over 9,250 pots with compost in readiness for the thousands of plug plants which will eventually bloom in hanging baskets and containers around Farnham.
Cllr Mat Brown, town council lead member for the environment says: “Our invitation to roll up your sleeves and get involved in Farnham in Bloom received a fantastic response from the community.
“We are very grateful to everybody who spared the time to lend a hand whether for an hour or at both events. To fill over 9,000 pot plants in just six hours proves that many hands really do make light work.”
Further opportunities to get involved in Farnham in Bloom are planned for this spring. Visit www.farnham.gov.uk to find out more information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.