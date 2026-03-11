Farnham Literary Festival had been due to host An Evening with Oti Mabuse at St Andrew’s Church at 7.30pm.
However, the event has been postponed until after the festival after Mabuse fell ill.
A statement from the Farnham Literary Festival team said: “An Evening with Oti Mabuse has been postponed due to illness. We sincerely apologise for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause. The health and wellbeing of Oti is extremely important and unfortunately this means we are unable to proceed with the event as planned this evening. Oti is incredibly upset.
“We are currently working to secure a replacement date at the beginning of April and we will contact all ticket holders as soon as the new date has been confirmed.”
Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance and no further action is required from ticket holders. Refunds will be available if people cannot attend the new date.
For more information visit: https://www.farnham.gov.uk/farnham-events/farnham-literary-festival-2026/
