Non-Hampshire residents wanting to dump waste at the county’s tips will face higher fees after a council review revealed the current charge leaves taxpayers footing the bill.
From April 2026, the per-visit fee for out-of-county residents using Hampshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) will increase from £5 to £13.50.
The charge will then rise annually in line with inflation to help ensure the service remains cost-neutral for Hampshire taxpayers.
The new charge applies to residents who live outside the county of Hampshire but choose to use one of the county’s recycling sites for convenience, particularly those living close to the border.
Residents from Surrey County Council, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, Wiltshire Council, and authorities in the former Berkshire county area will begin paying the fee from April.
However, some neighbouring areas are exempt due to existing agreements. Residents from the unitary authorities of Portsmouth and Southampton can continue to access Hampshire HWRCs free of charge under a reciprocal arrangement between the three councils.
The fee will also not apply to residents living in Dorset or West Sussex, as separate agreements allow them to use certain named Hampshire recycling centres.
Hampshire County Council operates 24 HWRCs across the county, where Hampshire residents can dispose of bulky household and garden waste free of charge.
The council first introduced a £5 fee for out-of-county visitors in 2018, which was implemented in 2020. It has not increased since then.
A recent review found the charge was significantly below the actual cost of handling waste from outside the county.
The report indicated that in 2024/25, the cost of managing out-of-county waste was around £22,000, while the £5 charge generated only £7,500, leaving a £14,500 shortfall that had to be covered by Hampshire council taxpayers.
According to the council, just under 3,000 non-Hampshire residents who would have been subject to the cross-border fee booked visits to a Hampshire recycling centre in 2025.
The report concluded: “While it is not a statutory obligation, Hampshire County Council recognises that enabling non-Hampshire residents who live close to a Hampshire HWRC to access them may be more convenient than using one provided by their own local authority.
“However, it is also clear that the County Council should not be disadvantaged financially in providing this discretionary service.”
A fuller review of costs and charges will also be carried out every three to five years to ensure the service continues to operate without costing Hampshire residents.
