The funeral of the Bishop of Guildford will be live-streamed at St Andrew’s Church in Farnham for those unable to attend the service at Guildford Cathedral.
The funeral of the Rt Revd Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford, will take place at Guildford Cathedral on Monday, March 23 at midday.
Bishop Andrew died on March 3 after a short illness.
Family and friends will be given priority seating at the cathedral, alongside bishops who served with Bishop Andrew in the Church of England and beyond, clergy of the diocese, and representatives from ministries and communities across the region.
The service will also be streamed in other churches across the diocese, which covers Surrey and parts of Sussex, Hampshire and Greater London.
The live stream will be available afterwards on the diocesan website and on Guildford Cathedral’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Rt Revd Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking, who will preside at the funeral, said: “I apologise that it will be impossible for us to all gather in the cathedral, but I hope that the gift of technology will enable the next best thing as we gather for fellowship in deaneries, as satellites of the cathedral service”.
Bishop Andrew requested that donations be made to Guildford Cathedral in lieu of flowers.
People may also sign the book of condolence at the cathedral or online and donate towards the cathedral’s mission and ministry.
Cheques payable to Guildford Cathedral can be sent to Guildford Cathedral, Stag Hill, Guildford, GU2 7UP.
Bishop Andrew was appointed Bishop of Guildford in 2015, having previously served as Bishop of Aston from 2008.
In 2022 he became a member of the House of Lords as one of the Lords Spiritual — the group of 26 Church of England bishops who sit in the upper chamber.
