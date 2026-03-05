Vic Cracknell and his jazz friends will play swinging jazz standards at the Golden Fleece in Elstead on March 15 from 7pm to 9pm.
The pub has free entry live music each Sunday - and there are also other places to hear Vic’s music.
Vic said: “I have a variety of gigs coming up, including a return to Birdies in Farnham on April 4.
“They have live music from April to September each Friday and Saturday evening, on their nice outdoor stage with seating under the stretch tent.”
Each Sunday there are Jazz Sundays sessions at The Wheatsheaf in Farnham from 3pm, with the Jazz Club Four playing on March 15.
Vic’s new single Maybe Wishes Do Come True is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms.
