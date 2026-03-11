A tired pavilion in south Farnham is now in a field of its own after getting an impressive transformation.
Representatives from several groups and organisations came together at Bourne Green Sports Club on Monday to celebrate the pavilion’s revamp.
The building is the sporting and social hub of The Great Bourne community but was in desperate need of a facelift given its age and huge clientele.
But it’s now fit for the 21st century with the “warm and welcoming” hub now boasting a new kitchen, windows, floor and furnishings.
There’s also updated signage, toilets, new disabled access from the car park and a large patio area.
The renovation would not have been possible without generous support from Surrey County Council, Waverley Borough Council, the EWCB and Farnham Round Table.
Funds from The Bourne Show went towards its renovation with Transform Landscapes carrying out the work.
The hub’s renovation into a multi-purpose centre is great news for its three sports clubs, as Bourne Cricket Club, Farnham Runners and The Bourne Blades FC currently make use of the facilities.
But it’s also a place where the community can come together with BGSC chair, Brian Copeman, enthusing over the club’s makeover and future.
“What was a tired old building that’s more than 100 years old has been turned into something more acceptable for the sports clubs and community alike,” he said.
“It’s a great hub, and when you add the members of all the three clubs together it’s around 1,000.
“We’ve put in new windows and a kitchen, for instance. Some of the new things we’ve put in are behind the scenes but they’re just as important.
“We’ve also got this wonderful new patio and personally I’m really happy with the new access. We wanted to make it more accessible from the car park for disabled people and I think we’ve done that.”
The hub is open every day of the year except Christmas while visitors will also find a small café that offers delicious coffee, cakes and goodies.
Megan Devergne of the Bourne Show Committee was thrilled funding from the event has made such a difference locally.
She said: “An important part of The Bourne Show is fundraising because the money goes into things like this that benefit the whole community.
“I love the patio and if you look you’ll see we’ve even had the foresight to leave a place for the Christmas tree for when we have carols.”
Neil Poulter of Bourne Cricket Club called the transformation “incredible” while Justin Clarke, Chair of Farnham Runners, said his club is proud to call the hub its base. He added: “It makes such a difference, having somewhere that feels right.”
Oliver Tobias, Chairman of Farnham Round Table, also thanked all the donors for their help as it’s evident all the sports clubs as BGSC are thriving.
He added: “We really like making investments and raising money for things where we can dee the result, seeing how it helps with our communities.”
