A husband and wife have been jailed for almost five years after running a human trafficking and prostitution operation.
Wei-Gong Li, 45, and Yafeng Dong, 53, of Birchett Road, Aldershot, used two addresses – one in Aldershot and one in Guildford – for prostitution, transporting women to meet people who paid for sex.
Officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit launched an investigation after carrying out a welfare visit at an address in Ascot Court, Aldershot, in November 2023.
A lone woman was found inside the main bedroom, which contained lingerie and condoms.
Police later executed warrants at Ascot Court, Birchett Road and Bellerby Apartments in Guildford, seizing 12 counterfeit ID documents, 10 mobile phones, laptops, keys, a USB stick and SIM cards.
Financial investigations uncovered £182,385 in cash deposits that could not be accounted for through legitimate income. Mobile phone examinations later confirmed the pair managed the brothels, arranged payments and moved women between properties.
Li pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution for gain, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct, converting criminal property and transferring criminal property.
Dong pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution for gain, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct and converting criminal property.
Li was jailed for two years and one month and Dong was jailed for two years and eight months at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, March 13.
Detective Sergeant Paul Jarrett, from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Wei-Gong Li and Yafeng Dong were involved in an organised criminal enterprise which targeted and exploited vulnerable women.
“The women were controlled and used for sex work purely for the financial gain of the couple – and our investigations found they had £182,385 in cash deposits.
“Our officers take reports of modern slavery, human trafficking and exploitation extremely seriously and will do everything we can to put those responsible before the courts.”
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