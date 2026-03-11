Police have responded to a series of suspected hare coursing incidents across the district, including in Odiham, Bentley and East Worldham.
The Country Watch Rural Crime Task Force, supported by neighbourhood policing teams, has been carrying out patrols and responding to reports in recent weeks.
On the evening of Thursday, February 27, officers received two calls about suspected hare coursing.
The first was in the Preston Candover area, where the task force was assisted by officers from Basingstoke and air support from the NPAS helicopter. Suspected coursers fled the scene when police arrived, leaving behind a dog which was seized by officers.
A second report came from land near Odiham, where individuals were suspected of trespassing to course hares. However, they had already left the area by the time police arrived.
In the early hours of the following morning, police received another report in the Bentley area. Suspects again left the scene before officers arrived, abandoning a lurcher-type dog which was taken to a vet. Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Later that afternoon, on Friday, February 28, officers attended land in East Worldham after concerns were raised about possible coursing. No offences were confirmed and the landowner asked individuals with dogs to leave the area, which they did.
That evening, officers returned to the same part of the county following further reports of suspected coursers on the land. No one was present when police arrived and searched the surrounding area.
Earlier in the month, a Subaru Legacy was seized after it was abandoned on private land near Dummer.
Police believe the occupants may have been involved in hare coursing on Tuesday, February 18 before the vehicle became stuck and they left the area on foot with dogs.
On Tuesday, March 10, officers also located an abandoned van with damage and a dog cage in the rear near Ropley, which is suspected to be linked to coursing.
Police say they will continue to patrol rural areas, respond to reports, and seize dogs and vehicles linked to poaching.
Anyone who sees abandoned vehicles on farmland or suspicious people with vehicles or dogs is asked to report it.
Incidents should be reported by calling 999 at the time. Information about suspicious activity can also be reported by calling 101 or via the Hampshire Police website.
