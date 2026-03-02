An East Hampshire man celebrating a stag do in Dubai found himself caught up in the escalating Middle East conflict after his hotel was struck by what is believed to be shrapnel.
Managing director Chris Day, who lives in Bentley, near Alton, was staying with nine friends at the five-star Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah when debris hit the building at about 7.30pm on Saturday.
The damage is believed to have been caused by fragments falling after an Iranian drone was intercepted by a missile defence system over Dubai.
The incident came amid intensifying hostilities across the Middle East, with missile and drone attacks exchanged between the US, Israel and Iran across the Persian Gulf.
Thousands of Britons living in or visiting the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries have been affected by the disruption.
Mr Day has shared photographs with the Herald showing damage to the hotel.
The group were desert buggy racing when the interception took place.
“It’s surreal knowing the place you’re staying has been caught up in something like this,” he said. “We were out in the desert at the time, so we only realised later how serious it had been.”
He said the reality of the conflict has been impossible to ignore.
“It’s both thrilling and unnerving,” he said. “You don’t always see the interceptions, but the noise when they happen is incredibly loud and quite shocking.”
Residents and visitors have reported repeated explosions linked to air defence activity in recent days as authorities respond to incoming threats.
Despite the situation, Mr Day said the group remained in good spirits but were increasingly concerned about travel plans.
“The hotel staff have been brilliant and everyone’s trying to stay positive,” he said. “But we are starting to worry a bit about how we’ll get home if things escalate further.”
The Home Office said on Monday it was considering plans to help British nationals leave the region, with ministers exploring evacuation options as fighting continues and airspace disruption strands thousands of travellers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.