A new roads policing task force targeting dangerous drivers and collision hotspots has been launched by Hampshire Police.
The force has announced the establishment of a new Roads Policing Tasking Team, created to prioritise apprehending motorists committing the Fatal Five — the offences which cause the most deaths and serious, life-changing injuries on the roads.
The force recently adopted the Fatal Five approach, in line with many other police forces across the country, by adding careless or inconsiderate driving to the existing Fatal Four of speeding, impairment (drink or drugs), distraction (including mobile phones) and not wearing a seatbelt.
The Tasking Team will also proactively run operations at serious collision hotspots across the two counties and can be deployed to help other areas of the force target the criminal use of vehicles.
Police Sergeant Stephen Phillips, who will lead the team, said: “Too many lives have been shattered by dangerous and careless drivers.
“If you are speeding, drink or drug driving, using your phone behind the wheel, or putting lives at risk with your careless or inconsiderate driving, understand this: we will find you, and we will stop you.
“Our new team is built to proactively and relentlessly target the worst driver behaviours in the most at-risk locations, and we will not hesitate to take dangerous drivers off the road.
“People in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight deserve to feel safe on their roads. That’s why this team will focus on the highest-harm offenders and the hotspots where the worst collisions happen.
“We could be anywhere in unmarked cars, so don’t take the risk. We will not stand by while reckless choices cost lives. If you endanger others, expect to see us.”
Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones added: “One death on our roads is one too many. Younger and older drivers are particularly at risk, and careless driving is a common cause of incidents leading to death or serious injury.
“Tackling dangerous drivers on our roads is a constant challenge for our Roads Policing Unit, but the addition of this new Tasking Team and the Fatal Five approach will both play an important role in safer roads across our region.
“The actions of one person behind the wheel can have a devastating impact in a split second, which is why I am focused on making the roads across our two counties safer with more investment to support proactive roads policing.”
