There was a case of bovine intervention last weekend as firefighters came to the aid of a young cow that got seriously bogged down on an East Hampshire farm.
Firefighters from three different stations were called to a farm near Bordon last Saturday to rescue a Hereford cross cow that was shoulder-deep in mud.
An on-call crew from Liphook was joined at the scene by animal rescue teams from Winchester and Overton around 3.30pm.
The rescue operation took around an hour with the team using strops and specialist equipment to lift the cow to safety before handing the animal back to her owner.
Crews from the Liphook station joked afterwards on their Facebook page they were happy to get the cow “moo-ving” again.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.