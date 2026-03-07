The newest member of the Woolmer Forest Lions Club has gone to great lengths to help good causes and people in need locally.
Stuart Irwin has raised more than £1,000 after swimming 50 kilometres over February in the Whitehill & Bordon Leisure Centre pool.
And was he delighted that supporters were happy to splash out after initially setting a target of raising £750 through sponsorship.
“Although Stuart found the challenge much harder than he expected, he was overjoyed to have surpassed his target by reaching over £1,000,” said a spokesperson for the group.
The Woolmer Lions have also launched their annual Easter Egg Appeal to win a giant 1.5km chocolate egg, with tickets priced £2 each from around a dozen local businesses.
