Nine members of Liphook & District Ramblers braved strong winds and driving rain on Sunday, March 1, as they set off from Portsmouth Harbour for an 8-mile walk along the Jubilee Path towards Eastney Head.

The conditions were challenging, with waves crashing over the sea wall and two walkers getting drenched. The group paused at the D-Day Museum for refreshments, praising the coffee and cake as “delicious and highly recommended.”

After covering four miles, the ramblers decided to turn back, citing the strength of the headwind and slow progress as the main reasons for ending the walk early.

Despite the weather, the group described the outing as an enjoyable experience, particularly when the rain eased and the sun briefly appeared.

Liphook & District Ramblers encourages new members to join their walks across the local countryside and coast. For more information, visit liphookramblers.wordpress.com or email [email protected]