A woman in her 30s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has now died. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
A man in his 20s died at the scene following the collision on Tuesday, March 3. Four other men in their 20s were seriously injured.
Police said their investigation into the collision is ongoing and they continue to appeal for information.
The collision happened shortly before 6.30pm on the A3 at Hindhead, north of the Hindhead Tunnel, and involved a black Ford Fiesta and a grey Ford Fiesta.
The black Fiesta was travelling northbound on the A3. After exiting the tunnel, the vehicle crossed the central reservation onto the southbound carriageway, where it collided with the grey Fiesta.
Officers are seeking information to help establish why this happened and the moments leading up to the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle driving on the A3 beforehand is urged to contact police. This includes any dashcam or helmet camera footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.
The crash comes weeks after another fatal collision on the A3 near the Hindhead Tunnel on February 19, in which a 43-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter died.
