A family has paid tribute to a mother and daughter who died after a car crashed on the A3 near the Hindhead Tunnel last week.
Emergency services were called just after 10am on Thursday, February 19, after a red Ford Fiesta left the southbound carriageway just after the tunnel.
The two occupants - 43-year-old Mary Michelle Devine, known as Michelle, and her seven-year-old daughter Theia, both from Portsmouth - died at the scene.
In a statement released through police, their family said: “Our family mourn the most beautiful two souls you could ever meet. Our beautiful, beloved little Theia who had so much confidence and life in her and our crazy Michelle who was vibrant and had a heart of gold.
"We truly love them and will miss them everyday. They both had so much personality and so many loved ones, our hearts are broken."
Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or motorists with relevant dash cam footage who have not yet come forward to call 101, quoting reference 44260083669.
