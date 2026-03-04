Police have confirmed that a man died and several more people were injured following last night’s multi-vehicle collision on the A3 near the Hindhead Tunnel.
An appeal has been launched for witnesses and dashcam footage after three vehicles came into collision on the southbound A3 near Thursley around 6.30pm.
One of the drivers, a man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene with his family being made aware.
Two air ambulances were deployed while five people were taken to hospital by paramedics.
Those who needed treatment included a woman in her 30s who suffered life-threatening injuries, with a further four men in their 20s sustaining serious injuries.
The road was closed in both directions overnight whilst emergency services responded to the collision with both carriageways since reopening.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch.
“We are also seeking CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45260025052, or to get in touch via their 24/7 live chat at www.surrey.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
