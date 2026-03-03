Emergency services are currently dealing with a van fire on the northbound A3 south of Petersfield.
The incident close to the Clanfield and Chalton exit has led to long queues with tailbacks stretching back to the Waterlooville junction on the A3(M).
National Highways say a lane is closed with five miles of congestion and 45-minute delays being reported.
The incident was reported around 7.30am, while the southbound lane is unaffected.
