Surrey’s artistic community is in mourning as a world-class painter who firmly left his mark on Farnham has died six months short of his 100th birthday.
Charles Bone PRRI, ARCA, Hon FCA sadly died on March 4 at his Puttenham home of many years.
He was probably Farnham’s most famous artist as his work was exhibited around the world during a career that spanned decades.
Charles, who would have been 100 in September, was a talented and much-loved friend to many.
He was a prolific painter for most of his life while his pictures can be found in many homes and public buildings around Farnham.
His work has been exhibited at the Royal Academy, the New English Art Club, the Royal Society of British Artists, the London Group, and in numerous international touring exhibitions. Solo shows have been held at the Medici Gallery, Gainsborough’s House, Farnham’s New Ashgate Gallery and in galleries around the US and Europe.
“Charles was a student at the Farnham School of Art and later at the Royal College of Art,” said friend, former town council leader and current Farnham Public Art Trust chair, John Neale
“His early work was exhibited in the Royal Academy when he was still a student. He was best known for his watercolours but he also worked in oils and painted large murals in Italy and Spain.”
Charles, who also wrote and illustrated three books which carry forewards by HRH The Prince of Wales, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Sir John Gielgud, certainly had plenty of royal fans.
His long involvement with the Royal Institute and his standing in the watercolour world brought him into contact with King Charles III, one of his many distinguished admirers.
“Their shared love of landscape painting developed into a warm artistic friendship,” said Mr Neale.
“Charles was among the painters who encouraged the then-prince as he refined his own watercolour practice; the prince’s foreword to the book Charles Bone’s Waverley reflects genuine respect for the painter’s eye and craft.”
Charles contributed to Farnham’s artistic heritage, in particular with his involvement in the Farnham Public Art Trust, which advances education in the arts by the display of art and craft in the public realm.
Mr Neale added: “As a trustee, I visited Charles recently with two colleagues.
“He was as lively as ever and delighted when we presented him with a tribute for his life’s contribution to the arts and to the work of our trust. As well as being President of the trust, he is recognised on Farnham’s Famous Names Wall in South Street.”
The plaque on the “Notable Names of Farnham” lists Bone as a “painter, muralist and ceramicist” born in Farnham in 1926. The plaque also names his wife, Sheila Mary Mitchell, a figurative sculptor who specialised in bronze and terracotta, with the pair sharing a remarkable artistic partnership.
They both had studios in their Puttenham home and exhibited together throughout their careers. They leave two sons and two grandchildren.
Additional reporting by Paul Ferguson.
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