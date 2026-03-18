Farnham’s newest pickleball and padel venue is set to expand its outdoor courts after securing planning permission for three new padel courts.
The external courts are expected to be completed and ready for play this summer. Once open, Hurlands will offer eight padel courts and nine pickleball courts, reflecting the growing popularity of both sports across Surrey and the wider region.
The programme will operate without a membership requirement, with sessions starting from £10. The first studio will focus on yoga and pilates, supporting mobility, posture, balance and recovery. The second will host strength and conditioning classes, including circuits, HIIT-style sessions and group fitness training, alongside one-to-one coaching.
The classes are designed to appeal to a broad local audience, including beginners, daytime participants, older adults looking to improve strength and mobility, and working people seeking early morning or evening sessions. They will also support padel and pickleball players aiming to improve conditioning and reduce the risk of injury.
Philip Newborough, chairman and co-founder of Hurlands, said: “Planning permission for the outdoor padel courts is great news for the club. Demand for the sport continues to grow, and the additional courts will help us meet that interest, particularly during the summer.
“At the same time, our upstairs studios are now offering a full programme of health and fitness classes. Many visitors haven’t yet seen this part of the venue, and it allows us to offer something for people whether they want to play sport, improve their fitness, or simply move a little more.”
The health and fitness class timetable is now live, with bookings available via hurlands.com.
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