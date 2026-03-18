Traders on Downing Street were left counting the cost after vandals smashed windows and stole items early Wednesday, March 18.
Robert Dyas was targeted at about 4am when a glass door pane was smashed with a brick. The offender entered the shop and stole a number of low-value items. No one was injured.
The same individual then struck neighbouring Blue Tiger Boutique in a similar attack.
A third premises, Sainsbury’s on South Street, was also targeted, with its glass door smashed and later boarded up. The store’s manager was called in early to help prepare the shop for opening.
Police and security remained at the scene throughout the morning, taking statements from traders.
Surrey Police has been approached for comment.
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