A spokesperson said: “Officers have taken reports of burglaries at three business premises in Farnham that are thought to have occurred overnight on Tuesday, 17 March.
“Due to their close proximity and the timeframe during which the offences took place, we are treating these incidents as linked.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we encourage anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to get in touch quoting PR/45260031309.”
The appeal follows incidents which left traders counting the cost after windows were smashed and items stolen.
Robert Dyas was targeted at about 4am on Wednesday, March 18, when a glass door pane was smashed with a brick. The offender entered the shop and stole a number of low-value items. No one was injured.
Sainsbury’s on South Street, was also targeted, with its glass door smashed and later boarded up. The store’s manager was called in early to help prepare the shop for opening.
Helen Norgate, owner of Blue Tiger Boutique, said: “The person who did this must have got frustrated after trying to get into Robert Dyas.
“They took a few items worth a couple hundred pounds but it is not ideal for us as we are a small business and have had to open a few hours later than usual. This alongside Farnham’s drop in footfall from the roadworks is really not helpful.”
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said, “Our Farnham store is open as usual following an incident overnight. We have reported this to Surrey Police and will provide any assistance needed as part of their investigation."
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