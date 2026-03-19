This is not your average announcement: The Farnham branch of M&S Food will open next week.
The retailer is due to open next Wednesday, March 25, in the former Homebase unit on Farnham Retail Park.
Dozens of signs confirming the opening date have appeared on the store’s frontage while it looks like plenty of shelves have already been filled ahead of the big day.
The Food Hall will be one of the retailer’s biggest with the 18,000 square foot unit offering specialist counters, a cheese barge and “show-stopping” in-store bakery.
And it seems some customers can’t wait, as one visitor the Herald spoke to this afternoon thought the store was already open.
“I saw the sign and thought it was open,” said Will Harrison, who was heading home to Odiham, adding: “It looks like I’m early.”
Tracy King, who was buying engine oil in Halfords, is also looking forward to its launch.
“Me and my mum were talking about it the other day, saying it must be opening soon. I think it will be great.”
The shop will be open from 8am to 9pm on weekdays and Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday, with browsing from 10.15am.
There had been speculation the store was due to open in late March with Cllr Chris Jackman recently suggesting the same date on social media.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.