Haslemere u3a is preparing to welcome former BBC graphic designer Christine Green as its September speaker, with a talk reflecting on a career spent creating some of television’s most memorable opening titles.
Ms Green worked at the BBC for many years and was responsible for designing sequences for programmes including Our Friends in the North, Island Race and the Queen’s Christmas Broadcast. Since going freelance she has continued to work at the heart of British television, with credits including Foyle’s War and a BAFTA nomination for her work on Cambridge Spies.
In her talk, Working for Auntie, she will share stories from inside the BBC, discuss the nature of her profession over several decades, and reflect on the transition from staff designer to freelancer. The lecture takes place at Haslemere Hall on Monday, September 8, at 2pm. Complimentary teas and coffees will be served afterwards.
The following day, Tuesday, September 9, Haslemere u3a holds its annual Enrolment Day, also at Haslemere Hall. The local branch is celebrating its 30th year and now boasts more than 800 members and nearly 70 activity groups. These cover an extraordinary breadth of interests, from languages and literature to walking, history, photography and wine appreciation.
Membership is open to anyone no longer working full time. Organisers are keen to stress that it is not just for the retired – part-time workers and volunteers are equally welcome. The aim is to provide opportunities for people in their “third age” to learn, socialise and keep active, both mentally and physically.
Enrolment Day runs from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Annual membership for 2025/26 remains at £10, with monthly speaker meetings free of charge. It offers an excellent opportunity to meet other members, explore groups, and see the organisation in action.
