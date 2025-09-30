Soaring rents are pricing students out of Farnham, with many forced to live in Aldershot, Farnborough and Alton – and in some cases even further afield.
Local Liberal Democrat campaigner Theresa Meredith-Hardy said she recently met students at a freshers’ fair who were facing an almost 100-mile commute from the West Country to attend lectures.
“I was speaking to students who were travelling in from Yeovil to come here,” she said.
“The UCA is desperate for student accommodation and it would really revive this part of the town. So why isn’t something happening to make something we really need – be it student accommodation or even affordable housing – to make it a reality?”
Despite repeated approaches to Homes England, which owns the Woolmead, UCA says talks over the site have barely got off the ground. Some residents have even mistakenly believed the university already owned the land.
Joint Acting Vice-Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer Mark Ellul said UCA still sees “a massive opportunity” at the site.
“The Woolmead is a prime brownfield site but we have been left with a feeling of frustration with the site and Homes England. There is no other site in the town centre which is as appropriate for student housing,” he said.
“We have a great relationship with Farnham Town Council and Waverley Borough Council but there has been almost ‘zero’ in terms of dialogue between us and Homes England despite our interest in the site.
“Farnham is an expensive place for students and with the lack of affordable accommodation in the town some students travel from Aldershot, Farnborough, Alton and much further away. The Woolmead is a perfect location but there is not the kind of joined-up thinking.
“We welcome any ideas for what to do with it in the meantime and we are actively engaging with the council to create a mural with our students doing what they do best.
“Whilst not everyone in the town is supportive of putting students at the Woolmead we believe it is the most appropriate site for them – otherwise there is nowhere for them to go.”
Some students have already moved into Aldershot’s Union Yard development, where they have contributed artwork for the site.
The UCA says similar projects could be implemented at the hoardings around the Woolmead site.
Homes England was approached for comment.
