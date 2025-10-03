Beavers from 1st Fernhurst joined more than 300 young scouts from across Surrey, including Farnham and Haslemere, for the annual Beavers Go Wild overnight camp at Bentley Copse Activity Centre.
Over the weekend, children enjoyed more than 50 activities, including zip lines, go-karts, climbing, caving, abseiling, Aeroball, and giant games. Saturday night featured a campfire and bedtime story.
Local Beavers loved the experience: eight-year-old Alexander from Farnham enjoyed making and popping giant bubbles, while six-year-old Isla from Farnham loved rock climbing. Denise Iverson, County Beaver Lead, said: “Fun and Friends! It was great seeing all the children and leaders meet new and old friends and gain new skills for life.”
