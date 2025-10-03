The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Amy, the first named storm of the season, moves into Hampshire and Surrey from Friday evening into Saturday.
Winds are expected to strengthen across both counties late on Friday, with gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour likely inland.
The storm will peak on Saturday morning and into the afternoon, bringing widespread gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour.
Along the Hampshire coast and over exposed hills, gusts could briefly reach 60 to 65 miles per hour before conditions gradually ease on Saturday evening.
The Met Office has warned that travel disruption is likely, with bus and train services across Hampshire and Surrey facing delays and longer journey times.
Drivers of high-sided vehicles are being advised to take care on exposed routes, while coastal communities in Hampshire may also be affected by large waves and sea spray. Power cuts and short-term loss of other services are possible in both counties until the storm passes later in the day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.