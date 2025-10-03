Surrey-based Hogs Back Brewery managed to bring in its entire hop harvest in record time this year, despite challenging conditions.
The harvesting of hops was completed in just three weeks, thanks to the efforts of Estate Manager Matthew King and his team of 80 volunteers, known as hoppers.
Mr King said: “2025 has been a real challenge given the extraordinary weather. We experienced the U.K.’s warmest and sunniest spring on record, as well as the driest for more than 100 years. June produced another record temperature, while August saw the fourth heatwave of the summer.
“The lack of rain during the important growing season has meant the hop bines were sending out roots in search of ground moisture, rather than producing the laterals, where the hop cones form. This has resulted in a much smaller crop than normal. But we have high hopes that the quality of the hops will be good, giving our beers their distinctive flavour.”
This year, the 86 rows of hops under cultivation at the brewery have produced a modest 1.5 tonnes, or 30 zentners in the traditional hop measure.
Miles Chesterman, managing director of Hogs Back Brewery, said: “Growing our own hops makes our brewing more sustainable and allows us to pick the hops at the peak of freshness — the hops are cut from the hop garden, picked, dried and packed here on site all within 24 hours.
“But it also presents challenges, which are all part and parcel of growing a commercial crop. Hop growers across the country have experienced a challenging season, with some harvest estimates more than 50% down on previous years.
“But we are in a good position, with a good proportion of our hops remaining homegrown, and already safely stowed away in the hop store.”
The Tongham brewery is among the few in the country that grow hops on site, preserving a long-standing regional tradition.
