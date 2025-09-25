After potholes, the one topic guaranteed to rile motorists is parking charges. Whether it’s fumbling for loose change, battling with an unworkable app, or being stung for overstaying by a single minute, they remain a constant nuisance.
And it was almost exactly 50 years ago that East Hampshire was first landed with them.
In September 1975, the Petersfield Post broke the news: “Car parking charges are coming to East Hampshire.”
That month, an East Hampshire District Council working party voted 24 to 9 in favour of introducing fees to its car parks.
Leading the push was Cllr W.E. Hardy of Four Marks, who argued the district risked being left behind as only two others in the county still didn’t charge.
“Every letter of objection was considered. We met deputations from businesses and parish councils but we finally had to face up to the fact that charges must be introduced,” he explained.
The sums were convincing: car parks cost £50,000 a year to maintain, while charges were expected to raise £82,000.
Petersfield’s Cllr N. Edwards, however, led the protests against.
“We are told that revenue from the charges will be ploughed back into the maintenance of the car parks,” she warned.
“Central government said much the same when they introduced road tax, promising that all revenue would go towards the roads, but now motorists are subsidising a lot more than that.”
Cllr N. Ness went further still, accusing the county council of pushing EHDC around. “They are telling us what to do. Why don’t we negotiate with them?” she demanded.
In the end, though, it was Cllr Hardy who closed the debate: “Much has been said on the subject. I believe that once charges have been introduced objections will soon cease.”
Half a century later, the objections are still going strong. How wrong he was.
