Further wild boar sightings have been reported around The Hangers and Petersfield area after incidents on a nearby road prompted a police warning.
Motorists should remain “mindful” of driving on Stoner Hill Road following multiple reports of at least two boars rummaging and fighting on the carriageway over the weekend.
Social media has been awash with pictures and video footage of the creatures on the “Little Switzerland” stretch of the road with the first sightings being reported at the end of last week.
A further sighting was reported this morning as a “huge black wild board with serious tusks” was filmed wandering around farmland between East Meon and Ramsdean.
This morning’s incident was around two miles away from Stoner Hill Road, suggesting the wooded slopes of The Hangers could be home to larger-than-suspected numbers.
The sightings yesterday near Steep led to queues on Stoner Hill Road with East Hampshire Police urging caution to drivers.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware that a wild boar has been sighted on Stoner Hill Road, Petersfield.
“If you are driving around this area, please be mindful of this and drive carefully and at an appropriate speed.”
Boar sightings are fairly frequent in certain wooded areas like The New Forest and Forest of Dean but much less so locally.
However, there have been isolated sightings in woodlands around Adhurst, Steep, Liss and Hillbrow in recent years, so their numbers may be larger than thought.
