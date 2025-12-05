Plans for the biggest new housing development in Liss for nearly a decade have been submitted.
But the scheme for 30 new homes south of Inwood Road doesn’t include a single affordable property – as the applicants claim it will affect the viability of the development.
A firm called Property Experts Ltd has applied to develop the site allocated for housing between Newman Collard Park, Liss Junior School and East Hill House.
Two-bedroom homes make up half the figure (15) while just a single one-bedroom property is proposed, with the remainder being four and five-bedroom properties.
While all the housing currently proposed is for the open market, the applicants have stated that “negotiations with several providers are still ongoing” with regards to the lack of affordable housing put forward.
The applicants state: “The construction landscape has changed dramatically post Brexit/Covid as has the global demand for construction materials, which has seen prices of raw materials rise by as much as 55 per cent.
“In every case (our consultants) conclude that it is not possible to provide on-site affordable housing and secure the delivery of the development.
“As a result, it is not possible to provide any on-site affordable housing or off-site contribution towards affordable housing provision on other sites in the South Downs National Park.
“The applicant is keen to point out they have made every effort to contact all the registered affordable providers recommended by the SDNPA authority officers.”
The application will be discussed at 7pm on Monday (December 8) by Liss Parish Council when their planning committee meets in the village hall, with the South Downs National Park Authority having the final say.
To comment or for more information type SDNP/25/04472/FUL after following the search link at https://planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.