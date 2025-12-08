It’s good news for Haslemere — Dylan’s Ice Cream is not closing its doors, owner Ben Govier has confirmed to the Herald.
After days of concern and an outpouring of emotion from customers, Govier says the Haslemere parlour will stay open, with all efforts now focused on securing its long-term future. The Petersfield branch, however, will close – a sad end for a shop that had built its own loyal following, but a necessary step to protect the future of the Haslemere store where Dylan’s first made its name.
Govier said the decision follows a difficult summer that failed to deliver the footfall or sales needed.
“Summer wasn’t as good as it should have been,” he said. “Ice creams are now 100 per cent more expensive to make, but people have less and less to spend. If we kept both stores open, we’d be out of money by March.”
Despite the challenges, the reaction from Haslemere has been nothing short of extraordinary.
“The reaction has been overwhelming and brilliant,” Govier said. “I’ve had hundreds of messages pouring in, and thousands responding on Facebook. It shows what this shop means to people.”
That wave of support has strengthened Ben’s resolve — and he is urging residents to keep it going.
“If you want to help keep Dylan’s open, please come along when we open for Christmas and then again in spring.”
Dylan’s will reopen in about a week for the festive season, unveiling new Christmas flavours including mince pie, cranberry mascarpone, candy cane and clementine sorbet. The Haslemere store will trade through December, then close for refurbishment and long-term planning at the end of the month, with a planned reopening in February ahead of the spring season.
“We’re focusing everything on Haslemere,” Govier said. “This community means everything to us — and we want to continue being part of it for years to come.”
