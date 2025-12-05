Linda Daruvala, a member of the Farnham Poetry Hub, read her winning poem On Writing a Poem at the Surrey Poet Laureateship’s end-of-year gala on Friday, November 29. The poem was originally written for National Poetry Day.
A spokesperson for the laureateship team said: “Linda represents exactly what our hubs are all about: local voices thriving, connecting, and finding confidence. Her poem was one of the standout moments of the night.”
The Farnham Poetry Hub launched in February at Farnham Library and now meets every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm. It brings together writers from across the area — from beginners to experienced poets — to share work, develop their skills and build confidence.
Linda’s appearance at the gala was seen as both a personal achievement and a milestone for the Farnham hub in its first year.
The gala was attended by poets, partners and cultural leaders from across Surrey and featured a wide-ranging programme of spoken-word performances and collaborative pieces.
Organisers added: “Farnham has become a real force within Surrey’s poetry landscape. Its writers bring both spirit and craft, and this gala proved how central the town is to our wider community.”
Linda is also a judge for the upcoming Farnham Poetry Competition, which forms part of the Farnham Literary Festival. More information is available at www.farnhamliteraryfestival.co.uk/poetry-competition.
Following a successful first year, the Farnham Poetry Hub is set to expand its activities in 2026. Further details can be found at www.surreycc.gov.uk/libraries/your-library/poetry-in-surrey-libraries.
