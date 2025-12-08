The closure of Dylan’s Ice Cream has prompted an outpouring of sadness in Haslemere, with residents describing the loss as “heartbreaking” and “the end of an era” for the town.
Dylan’s announced its closure last week, with Govier explaining that a combination of post-Covid pressures, soaring prices for ingredients, and the difficulties of running a seasonal, specialist business had made the operation financially unsustainable. Despite his efforts to adapt, he said the environment had simply become too challenging for an independent business to survive.
Eleanor Sabina, who grew up in Haslemere, said the closure leaves a painful gap.
“Dylan's Ice Cream meant everything to me growing up. My first Dylan’s was at the Haslemere Christmas Market when it was just a van and a man named Ben making every ice cream himself. We went as a family all the time. Later, as a Brownie Leader, I took my Brownies there for the most fantastic evening run by Ben.
“Even after I moved away, I visited Dylan’s every time I came home. It won’t feel right not going there this Christmas.”
Ken Griffiths said: "It is such sad news that Ben and Dylans are no longer trading. He has always been a stalwart of the Haslemere Community – supporting Weyhill in Bloom with volunteering to help us out, plus providing lovely refreshments.
“He has been a Member of the Chamber of Commerce and has supported every single Haslemere Fringe Festival from its very beginning in 2011 with editorial competitions and supporting performing children with ice cream vouchers. He will be very much missed by us all."
Debbie Bowyer added: "I've known Ben since he was the ‘man with the ice cream van’ before the shop opened. I persuaded him to turn up to my daughter's 21st birthday party 14 years ago as the surprise pudding course. I have worked with him over the years supporting the Fringe Festival and he has been very kind and generous with his time and prizes for the competitions.
“Dylan's is my five-year-old daughter's absolute go-to favourite place in Haslemere and she is gutted to hear the news. Please come back to us soon, Ben.”
Local café owner Nicky Dear of Hemingway’s — which stocked Dylan’s ice creams— summed up the mood: “It is incredibly sad. Ben was amazing and worked incredibly hard.”
